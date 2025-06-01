Cruz Beckham avoids Brooklyn as family feud escalates

Cruz Beckham checks on brother Brooklyn's whereabouts amid ongoing tensions

Cruz Beckham has recently sparked speculation among fans, as he is reportedly avoiding his eldest brother, Brooklyn, amid ongoing family drama.

The 20-year-old musician, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has allegedly been contacting the family’s favourite hangouts to inquire about Brooklyn’s whereabouts.

According to The Mail on Sunday, June 1, Cruz has been messaging venues with questions like, “Is Brooklyn there” and requesting staff to “let him know” if his estranged brother shows up.

This comes on the heels of Cruz sharing a now-deleted cryptic post on Instagram.

He penned, “It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown, and 17 to smile. Be kind and tell the truth.”

The Beckham family has been under the spotlight since Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, notably skipped David’s 50th birthday party in London.

Amid the ongoing tensions, the aspiring chef seemed to hint at the family rift through his recent Instagram post.

He captioned his post, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby.”

For the unversed, an insider recently claimed that Brooklyn is now being referred to as “the hostage”.