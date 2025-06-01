Timothée Chalamet's ex laid bare true feelings about his, Kylie Jenner romance

Eiza González is spreading love and positivity when it comes to her ex Timothée Chalamet's new romance with Kylie Jenner.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, González shared her thoughts on the couple's relationship.

"I'm obsessed with them, and I love Timmy," González said. "I think he's the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I'm just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we're just good friends."

González's kind words came after she was asked about "liking" a recent photo of Chalamet and Jenner on Instagram.

"They looked so cute together," she gushed. "They look so in love and so cute."

When asked about her past relationship with Chalamet, González laughed off the question, choosing not to dwell on the past.

The two were briefly romantically linked in June 2020, but González is now focused on her current relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

González revealed that Dimitrov slid into her DMs with a "gentleman message" that caught her attention. "It was such a gentleman message," she said, adding, "I was really impressed by him … and then I gave him a shot and here we are!"