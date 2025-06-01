‘Stranger Things’ final season drops trailer, confirms release date

Stranger Things, after a successful 10-year run, is coming to an end with the much-anticipated announcement of its fifth season's release date.

Set in 1980s fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series followed a group of young friends who uncovered supernatural forces and secret government experiments.

Series stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp attended the Tudum event held on Saturday, where a final teaser was premiered, revealing that the final season will be released in three parts.

Volume 1 will arrive on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas, and the finale on New Year's Eve.

The teaser opens with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her son Will Byers (Noah Schnaap) having a heart – to –heart conversation. Joyce reflects on the very first episode of the series, when their everyday lives were disrupted by supernatural forces.

"I think about that night all the time. The night it came for you," she says to Will, as the clip cuts to scenes from season one.

As the teaser shifts through scenes from past seasons, retelling the characters' harrowing journeys, Will narrates mid-way: "Everything changed. We failed. But we need to be ready."

The clips then transitions to current scenes, jumping back and forth in a tense montage, as the underworld forces appear to be drawing closer. The characters are seen protecting each other amid escalating danger.

The teaser ends with a chilling moment where Will is screaming at the top of his lungs, "run!"

In addition to Schnapp, Wolfhard, and McLaughlin, the hit series stars, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Gaten Matarazzo.