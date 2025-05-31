Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell's first look from 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' out now

Fans gush over 'Penguin and Harley Quinn' collaboration

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie has created a lot excitement with its first look.

Sony Pictures UK has officially shared the first glimpse of the romantic fantasy film featuring the two superstars of Hollywood.

The small teaser showcases two strangers, who seemingly meet at a wedding and later take off on an extra ordinary adventure together.

The 10-seconds snippet reflects some magical sanity elements as the two actors can be seen stepping into some doorways.

Sony Pictures dropped the captivation first look along with a caption that read, “Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell invite you on #ABig”oldBeautifulJourney.” They further shared that the official trailer will be coming out on Tuesday.

After watching the small teaser, fans rushed to the comment section express their excitement for the upcoming venture as they wrote, “Screaming and already seated for that one.”

Meanwhile, another fan while referring to Farrell and Robbie’s popular DC characters said, “Penguin & Harley Quinn in another universe.”

A third fan wrote, “Out of nowhere movie with two likable actors and with beautiful cinematography? Yes 100%.”

Directed by Kogonada, the much-anticpated drama film is slated to release on September 19, 2025.