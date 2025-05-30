Diddy's former assistant makes explosive claims amid ongoing trial

Diddy accused of throwing ice bucket in startling allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in the spotlight after his former assistant accused him of throwing an ice bucket at her head.

The assistant said that this shocking act was no accident and has left many people stunned.

The 55-year-old rapper is on trial in New York, facing serious federal charges that could put him in prison for life.

However, these charges include sex trafficking and racketeering. On Thursday, the jury heard from a woman called Mia, who shared her story in court.

She accused Combs of ongoing violence and creating a toxic work environment while she worked for him, telling the federal court: "He’s thrown things to me. He’s thrown me against the wall, into a pool, ice bucket on my head, slammed my arms into a door."

Mia, who is now in her early 30s, took the stand in court as part of a large federal case against Combs. He is also accused of running a criminal organization and carrying out physical abuse and intimidation.

Mia told the court she walked into an interview and found Combs in his underwear, saying that he only put on clothes after she arrived, making the moment awkward and strange.