Jennifer Aniston’s stalker trial hits another shocking roadblock

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, the man who was accused of stalking Hollywood legendary actress Jennifer Aniston, has hit a major roadblock.

A judge recently decided that he is not mentally capable of standing trial right now. After two doctors agreed he’s not in the right state of mind, the case hit a big pause.

Judge Maria Cavalluzzi shared, "The court finds the defendant is not currently competent to stand trial."

"Criminal proceedings will remain suspended."

The 48-year-old stalker, from Mississippi, pleaded not guilty but stayed silent in court behind a glass barrier.

However, he looked very different from his last appearances with his gray hair and beard shaved off and dressed in bright yellow jail clothes. Not long ago, he was seen wrapped in a special blanket meant to prevent suicide, showing just how much his condition has changed.

Carwyle claimed he was fit to stand trial and asked for a second opinion after being found incompetent last week.

"It's not the outcome my client would have preferred," Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss shared with the judge.