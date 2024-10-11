Jennifer Aniston's 'distressed' state leaves fans divided

Jennifer Aniston sparks curiosity among fans after she looked 'distressed' on show

Jennifer Aniston sparked curiosity after she seemed distressed on The Morning Show alongside her co-star Karen Pittman.

The 55-year-old actress, who portrays the role of anchor Alex Levy on the AppleTV+ series, recorded an intense nighttime action scene in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 11.

The Friends star, who donned a black short-sleeved top alongside a matching pencil skirt, clasped arms as their eyes drifted beyond the room.

This comes after Jennifer and the Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon confirmed that season 4 is in the works.

Speaking of Witherspoon, who played her sister in the 90s’ sitcom, Jennifer referred to the actress as her sister.

During the panel discussion of the show, she told the audience, “We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure.

“We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play.”

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery alum took to her Instagram as she shared a photo of herself posing alongside Amanda Robinson.

She wrote in the caption, “Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin Here we come!”