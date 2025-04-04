Meghan Markle forces Prince Harry to drop cherished patronage?

Meghan Markle forces Prince Harry to drop patronage?

Prince Harry, who stepped down as patron of Sentebale amid internal conflicts within the organisation, is said to be desperate for clarity as his wife Meghan Markle becomes embroiled in the battle.

The Duke of Sussex, who launched the charity in honour of his late mother Princess Diana in 2006 along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, is optimistic that the Commission will bring the truth out as it has opened a case.

Harry is seeking clarity after a bitter feud with the chief of Sentebale has played out in public for the best part of two weeks

Harry was monitoring the charity - which was established to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids - closely despite stepping down as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

Several trustees left Sentebale amid an alleged dispute with the chair. Harry said in a joint statement with Seeiso regarding his decision to step down: "These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind."

They continued: "In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."

However, Chandauka has since accused Harry of trying to "eject" her through "bullying" and "harassment".

A previous row between Harry and Chandauka regarding Meghan has also emerged. The Duke reportedly sent a message to Chandauka after she refused to publicly address rumours of a rift with the Duchess 12 months ago.

As reported by the Telegraph, a member of Harry's team had asked Chandauka to issue a statement quashing speculation about tensions with Meghan.

When she declined, The King's son contacted her directly. Sources told the newspaper that Harry demanded she "explain herself" in a note described as "unpleasant" in tone and using "imperious" language.

On the other hand, the new development has fueled speculation that Meghan forced Harry to drop his cherished patronage.