Harry Styles makes surprising comment on Zayn Malik's music

After Zayn Malik set the internet on fire with a series of concerts and several tributes to his old band days, Harry Styles sent One Direction fans into a frenzy with just a four-word comment for his former bandmate.

A Reddit fan page dedicated to the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker posted a screenshot of a conversation between two friends.

Recalling that the other girl was a fan of Harry, the person excitedly told her about an encounter with Watermelon Sugar singer.

However, it wasn’t an ordinary fan interaction. What made it more special was that the Sign Of The Times singer praised Zayn’s latest solo album, Room Under The Stairs, which the latter was promoting on his Stairway to the Sky tour.

"He was speed walking, i was on a bench. But he took time to shake my hand and he saw my phone screen im listening to zayn and he said 'good album isn’t it,'" the friend shared.

Upon inquiring which song he was listening to, they shared, "I was listening to alienated from room under the stairs."

Fans were excited, flooding the week-old post’s comment section with reminiscing about Harry and Zayn's bond and feeling emotionally moved by the idea of their friendship never truly fading.

"Omg I can imagine him listening to the boys' albums when his on a run or something awww [crying and red heart emoj]," wrote one Directioner.

"None of the boys friendship ever truly died, they always come back in the end. love them," another added with a yellow and a green heart emoji, noting Harry and Zayn’s mic colour during the good old 1D days.

"I want to see them together again so bad," another expressed, echoing the sentiments of thousands of others.

It’s been a decade since the Stardust singer exited the band, leaving behind Harry, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, but any hint of interaction between the former bandmates still drives fans wild.

Zayn, 32, released Room Under the Stairs on May 17, 2024, and embarked on his first-ever solo tour since his departure on November 23, after his last tour with the boys in October 2015.

During his tour, which ended on March 27, 2025, he paid tribute to his 1D days by remembering late close friend Liam, a reunions with Louis during his concerts, and live performance of Night Changes for the first time since leaving the band a decade ago.