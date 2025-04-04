Val Kilmer’s family opens up about sudden death at 65

Val Kilmer’s family issues a statement following his death by pneumonia

Val Kilmer recently passed away at the age of 65 and his family is ready to break their silence.

The late Hollywood legend passed away because of pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1st, and he is survived by his children Mercedes, and Jack Kilmer.

In their first statement after the Top Gun star’s death, his family said, “Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father’s memory,” to People Magazine, on Thursday, April 3rd.

“We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated. At this time, we would like to grieve privately,” they added.

The Batman Forever actor was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but eventually recovered.

Kilmer was mourned by many of his friends and Hollywood stars. His Top Gun co-star Tom Cruise took a moment to honour his memory at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer, for a moment. I can’t tell you how much I admired his work,” he said.

Cruise asked the crowd to join him in a moment of silence and said, “If we just all take a moment to remember the wonderful time we had with him — let’s just take a moment. I wish you well on your next journey.”