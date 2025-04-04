Justin Bieber finally unveils the project he's been teasing for years

Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, showed her support to the singer’s new venture

Justin Bieber is cooking up something new for a few years. And now, he's finally giving fans a taste.

Over the past few days, the pop star shared a series of Instagram posts teasing his long-rumoured fashion brand, SKYLRK.

First came a mysterious snap of colourful sweatshirt sleeves featuring the logo.

Next, more shots of beanies, stacked sweats, and what appeared to be a mood board full of Bieber’s signature street style in the background.

One post featured a red hoodie, sunglasses, and a blue puffer phone case, captioned simply with a chef emoji.

Though the brand’s official Instagram remains empty for now, it’s already racking up followers, including Hailey Bieber. And this isn’t as sudden as it seems.

Back in 2023, Bieber filed trademarks under SKYLRK Holdco, LLC, reportedly teaming up with longtime friend Neima Khaila. At the time, the launch was quietly delayed, but Bieber was already wearing branded pieces in public, including a pair of sneakers stamped with “SKYLRK.”

Now, fans are wondering if the star has pivoted fully from his previous label, Drew House, which is no longer linked in his bio.

There’s no drop date just yet, but eager followers can sign up for updates on SKYLRK’s website.