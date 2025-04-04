James Bond’s next chapter begins as new spy finally revealed

James Bond, legendary spy who has been played by stars like Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan, is now all set to return to his roots.

With Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepping down and Amazon now leading MGM Studios, the search for a new James Bond is in full swing.

And now, James Bond is on the verge of a transformation, and Hollywood is buzzing with many rumours. As the series looks to cast its next leading man, top contenders like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James are in the spotlight.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is making waves as a top pick for the next James Bond. After reportedly nailing a secret audition, the actor, who is most famous for Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron, is now said to have even filmed the iconic gun-barrel scene.

With strong backing from insiders, he’s one step closer to becoming the new 007.

However, Pierce Brosnan has backed Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond. The former 007 praised his role in The Greatest as he said that he brought great energy and would be "perfect" for Bond.