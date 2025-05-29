Diddy's longtime rival Suge Knight comes to his defence in shocking twist

'It's a sad day for hip hop,' says Suge Knight about Diddy's trial from behind bars himself

Suge Knight doesn’t believe his arch nemesis Diddy should end up behind bars.

The feud between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Marion “Suge” Knight helped define hip-hop’s infamous East Coast–West Coast rivalry in the ’90s — pitting Diddy’s Bad Boy Records against Suge Knight’s Death Row.

The tensions were so intense, they’ve long been linked to the tragic deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G aka Biggie Smalls, who were signed to Death Row and Bad Boy, respectively.

Now, decades later, as Suge Knight sits behind bars himself, he believes Diddy shouldn’t be found guilty in his ongoing federal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. (Knight is currently serving 28 years for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run).

Appearing on Cuomo on May 27, the former Death Row boss told NewsNation that while he and Diddy were never close, he still believes the Bad Boy founder deserves a fair outcome.

“Puffy and I are not friends. But Puffy should definitely walk,” Knight said. “There were other executives involved in Puffy’s life and for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop.”

“I don’t think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison,” he added. “At some point, the law gotta be blind… What’s right is right, wrong is wrong.”

Knight even predicted that if Diddy is convicted, former President Donald Trump issue a pardon.

“Trump’s gonna pardon him,” Knight said. “I feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it.”