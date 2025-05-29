Diddy's longtime rival Suge Knight comes to his defence in shocking twist

Suge Knight doesn’t believe his arch nemesis Diddy should end up behind bars.
The feud between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Marion “Suge” Knight helped define hip-hop’s infamous East Coast–West Coast rivalry in the ’90s — pitting Diddy’s Bad Boy Records against Suge Knight’s Death Row.
The tensions were so intense, they’ve long been linked to the tragic deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G aka Biggie Smalls, who were signed to Death Row and Bad Boy, respectively.
Now, decades later, as Suge Knight sits behind bars himself, he believes Diddy shouldn’t be found guilty in his ongoing federal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. (Knight is currently serving 28 years for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run).
Appearing on Cuomo on May 27, the former Death Row boss told NewsNation that while he and Diddy were never close, he still believes the Bad Boy founder deserves a fair outcome.
“Puffy and I are not friends. But Puffy should definitely walk,” Knight said. “There were other executives involved in Puffy’s life and for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop.”
“I don’t think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison,” he added. “At some point, the law gotta be blind… What’s right is right, wrong is wrong.”
Knight even predicted that if Diddy is convicted, former President Donald Trump issue a pardon.
“Trump’s gonna pardon him,” Knight said. “I feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it.”
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s decade long friendship turned sour during ongoing lawsuit
Kylie Jenner spills the beans about her fashion choices when accompanying beau Timothee Chalamet
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are headed for divorce after 27 years of marriage
Spencer Pratt breaks silence on Heidi Montag’s AMAs 2025 backlash
J Hope from BTS reveals exciting details of upcoming song featuring Cardi B’s cousin GloRilla
Lindsay Lohan on acting challenges she faced filming hit shows ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Freaky Friday’