Hugh Jackman's longtime friend reveals 'intimate' details amid tumultuous split

Hugh Jackman's friend offers inside glimpse into his current whereabouts amid tragic split

Hugh Jackman’s longtime friend is offering an inside glimpse into his current whereabouts amid divorce rumours.

Gus Worland, who has been friends with the Wolverine actor for the longest time, has opened up about his split from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Referring to Furness’ recent comments about ‘betrayal’ in their marriage on the Thursday, May 29 episode of Australia's Ben Fordham Live radio show,, the TV and radio personality explained that the past few years have been difficult for the couple.

He told the outlet, “It’s not just that statement, but just the last couple of years have been difficult. No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and the fame that they have.”

In addition, the longtime friend shared that despite the couple’s messy split, Jackman is moving on with his life.

While he was adamant about keeping other details under wraps, he revealed that the duo were godparents to each other’s first kids and have been sharing this bond since school.

For the unversed, the Greatest Showman actor and Furness share two kids together Oscar and Ava.