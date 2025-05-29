Kylie Jenner reveals real reason of wearing black with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner laid bare the real reason for wearing black dresses every time she accompanied her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, to the award ceremonies.

Fresh off making her debut red carpet appearance with the Dune actor as a couple, the Kardashians star finally revealed the thought process behind her signature looks and fashion choices when stepping out with the French actor.

"I think it just like happened that way," she said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview, published on Wednesday, May 28.

"Even recently I was like, I can’t wear another black dress. And then, of course, the most perfect, gorgeous Schiaparelli black dress shows up," the Khy founder said, referring to the black body-hugging Schiaparelli gown she donned during the couple’s red-carpet debut in Rome at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.

"Although these are the most beautiful, iconic gowns I've been wearing, I think a black dress is also kind of like, not too attention-grabbing in the best way. You can never go wrong with a black dress," she divulged.

It is pertinent to note that while the awards ceremony, during which the A Complete Unknown star earned the David Award for Cinematic Excellence, marked Jenner and Chalamet's first time posing on the carpet together since they sparked romance rumours in April 2023, Jenner, 27, is often seen by his side over the past few events.

Jenner, who shared two kids with her ex Travis Scott, dazzled at the 2025 Oscars in a skin-baring Miu Miu gown adorned with a cutout framed with straps.

Similarly, she chose to wear another black look for the after-party, featuring a lace corset bodice and sheer skirt.