Travis Kelce under ‘intense’ pressure to propose Taylor Swift: report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hint at future marriage plans

Travis Kelce is definitely popping the question to Taylor Swift but he might need some time to calm his nerves.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, began dating in 2023 and are definitely sure about a marriage but the timing is not yet confirmed.

Since the 14-time-Grammy winner is always in the news, the proposal needs to be special and that has reportedly been worrying Kelce.

“Travis wants the proposal to be unforgettable, like something out of a movie. He knows Taylor’s had some pretty romantic moments in her life, and he wants to top them. The pressure is intense because not only does he have to wow Taylor, but he also has to impress all the fans too,” an insider told Heatworld Magazine.

“The whole world is watching and judging and constantly talking about when and where this will happen, it’s a lot to handle. He’s worried about the timing, the location, even what he’s going to wear, it’s sweet, but he’s definitely overthinking it,” they added.

Although the couple recently came under scrutiny for breakup rumours, the source told the outlet that an engagement is slowly but surely happening.

“He’s been secretly working with a jeweller to custom design one and bouncing ideas off her closest friends to make sure it’s perfect, so this is definitely happening soon. Her friends are all sworn to secrecy, but they’ve been dropping hints to Taylor, so she knows it’s coming, it’s just a matter of when,” they said.

This comes after Kelce had a slip up during his New Heights podcast where he hinted that the couple are already living together. Fans are now excited to see the next update from the couple.