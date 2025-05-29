Kourtney Kardashian lauded for being 'real' unlike her siblings

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t just soaking up the sun, she’s basking in the praise from fans who applaud her for being the most "real" and "relatable" member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

During her vacation, the Poosh founder was generous enough to offer a sneak peek into her family getaway, posting a series of pictures from the beach day on her official Instgaram account.

"If you ever need me, I’m always just 3 missed calls and 4 unread text messages away," she wrote in her Wednesday, May 28, post, immediately winning fans with the playful caption.

However, what really caught fans’ attention was the Kardashians star's choice to embrace her natural appearance.

In the photos, the mother of four is seen confidently wearing a white bikini, showing off her post-baby body after welcoming her now 18-month-old son, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with one praising, "I love the fact Kourtney is real."

"Here for the natural body and caption," gushed another, followed by a third, "Obsessed that Travis makes her feel so loved that she is glowing at her more authentic self."

A fourth lauded, "I love all of these unfiltered real moments [loved up and hands forming heart emoji]," while a fifth remarked, "Only one with her natural body. [clapping emoji]."

In addition to showing off her curves, Kourtney, 46, also shared a rare glimpse of baby Rocky, further delighting fans.

It is pertinent to note that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, have often faced criticism for promoting unrealistic beauty standards through heavy use of filters and digital editing on social media.

So, Kourtney’s unfiltered, body-positive post earned her respect for being authentic.