Lindsay Lohan sets record straight on ongoing speculations

Lindsay Lohan clears air as facelift rumours continue to swirl

Lindsay Lohan reveals the secret formula behind her de-aging process. Is it face lift, or something else? Lohan has answered it.

The 38-year-old recently got candid about the swirling rumours on the internet about her going under the knife.

The Freaky Friday alum spoke during an interview for new Elle cover story.

Addressing the speculations that arose after her photos went viral last year, Lohan refuted all such claims while having candid chat with Saturday Night Live star and Freaky Friday co-actor, Chloe Fineman.

During the candid talk, she credited wellness and skincare as the cause of her increasing beauty.

The American star confessed that everyone does 'Botox' in response to interviewer's attempt to make her spill out some 'beauty secrets'.

She continued, "Oh God, I don't even know how to answer that."

Elaborating upon changes in her lifestyle, she revealed, "I drink this juice every morning - it's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple."

"I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water," leading Hollywood actress further added, "I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything."

The Rumours singer also mentioned that she swears by a morning routine that includes dipping her face in ice cold water each morning, taking chia seeds in her water, and using daily eye patches.

The Mean Girls star admitted to using serums and laser treatments.