Diddy gets pledge of support from Kim Kardashian's infamous ex Ray J

Sean “Diddy” Combs just received a public pledge of support from Ray-J, i.e., the infamous ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian.

The R&B artist and actor broke his silence on Combs’ ongoing trial during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored published May 27, where he expressed his sympathy for Combs and declared “Free Diddy!”

“I feel for him, you know what I mean?” the 44-year-old said about Combs. “And I’m actually worried about him in this state now, because it’s a dangerous world, and we’re just seeing a lot of things unfold and power being played, and it’s a circus act.”

Ray-J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., revealed that he last spoke with Combs a week and a half before “it all went down,” seemingly referring to the music mogul’s September 2024 arrest.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The trial, currently underway at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in New York, has featured explosive testimony from Cassie Ventura, Kid Cudi, Dawn Richards, and more.

Over the past three weeks, prosecutors have attempted to paint a picture of an extremely violent and sexually abusive man with a lot of power in the music world.

Ray-J, however, believes that prosecutors are “going overboard” and trying to spin Combs’ “bedroom” preferences as crimes.

“How many more stories do we got to hear? I mean, this is some really freaky stuff that I think should be kept private, and it’s just starting to get freakier and dirtier,” he said.

As for the “freak-offs,” Ray-J claims he "never used that term whenever we went to a Diddy party” and argued he “would have gotten an invitation” if such a thing existed.

He declared, “I honestly think that Diddy will get out, and I think… there’s nothing here. I think they made their point. Now let Diddy out. Free Diddy!”

For the unversed, Ray-J and Kim Kardashian dated on-and-off in the early 2000s. After their break-up in 2007, a sex tape of them was allegedly leaked.