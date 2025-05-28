Zayn Malik hints at One Direction reunion

Zayn Malik may have taken a step toward a potential One Direction reunion by following former bandmate Louis Tomlinson on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer returned the gesture by following Louis, 33, shortly after the latter hit the like icon on Zayn’s Instagram post on Sunday, May 25, a public sign of reconciliation and eventually a hint for a long-anticipated reunion.

The Back To You singer and the Stardust singer's relationship had reportedly been strained since a Twitter feud in 2015 following the Pillowtalk chart topper’s exit from the band.

However, with these recent interactions, along with the Always You singer previously attending Zayn’s solo concert in Los Angeles, many fans believe the two have buried the hatchet.

The timing is particularly notable, coming months after the tragic death of their former bandmate Liam Payne at age 33 on October 16, which has seemingly led the members to reflect on their shared past.

Although no official confirmation of a reunion has been made, fans have been buzzing with hope and are elated on a One Direction reunion idea, with one manifesting, "Omg, we might me getting a 1D reunion. Fingers crossedb."

Another wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The boys are coming back slowly!! [hand in the air emoji]."

"1D reunion coming up wbk [giggling emoji]," a third commented.

While a fourth demanded fourth, "now follow harry next pls [smiling emoji]."

It is pertinent to note that in the wake of Liam’s passing, Louis’ PR team had previously stated he "could never" perform with One Direction due to the emotional impact of the loss.

Notably, the Two of Us singer's statement followed speculation about a potential reunion performance at the Brit Awards in March 2025. Now, things may be taking a different direction as the latest public interaction between the Alienated singer and Louis—the only member Zayn is currently following among Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne— has sparked fresh reunion rumours.