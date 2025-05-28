Gisele Bündchen reflects on life ‘routine’ after baby with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen on life after baby with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen shared an update on life three months after welcoming her baby boy with partner Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel opened up about how life has shifted in the best way since their son started sleeping through the night.

“Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I’m back in control of my routine,” Gisele shared in a new interview with Vogue France published on May 27.

“As any new mom knows, it’s incredible how much sleep—or lack of it—can change everything!”

While adjusting to life with a newborn has its challenges, Gisele made it clear that motherhood continues to be a deeply fulfilling part of her life.

Along with her new baby, the 44-year-old is also mom to Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. She’s also stepmom to Jack, 17, Brady’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless,” she said.

Since welcoming her son in February, Gisele has been focusing on life at home and soaking in special moments with her blended family. That deep involvement with family life has even pulled her away from social media, where she’s been notably quiet.

“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life…” she wrote in a heartfelt May 11 Instagram post, paired with a sweet photo of her cradling her youngest. “Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared—they’re simply lived.”

Although she hasn’t yet revealed the name of her baby boy, Gisele’s reflections make it clear that this chapter of her life is filled with presence, gratitude, and the joy of motherhood.