Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury return from family trip to Disneyland Paris

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have returned back to UK following a family getaway to Disneyland Paris.

The Love Island star celebrated her 26th birthday in France with her partner, the boxer Tommy Furry, also 26, and their adorable daughter two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Molly shared a series of stunning photos from the trip, capturing precious family during their magical vacation.

Notably, the couple recently reconciled after a surprise split in August.

A source telling The Sun that the pair are in the 'honeymoon period again.'

The family was spotted arriving back in the UK via private jet, before heading to Molly's £4million Cheshire home in Cheshire.

Tommy was seen lovingly cradling Bambi in his arms as they returned from their holiday.