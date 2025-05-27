Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury return from family trip to Disneyland Paris

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have returned back to UK following a family getaway to Disneyland Paris.
The Love Island star celebrated her 26th birthday in France with her partner, the boxer Tommy Furry, also 26, and their adorable daughter two-year-old daughter, Bambi.
Molly shared a series of stunning photos from the trip, capturing precious family during their magical vacation.
Notably, the couple recently reconciled after a surprise split in August.
A source telling The Sun that the pair are in the 'honeymoon period again.'
The family was spotted arriving back in the UK via private jet, before heading to Molly's £4million Cheshire home in Cheshire.
Tommy was seen lovingly cradling Bambi in his arms as they returned from their holiday.
