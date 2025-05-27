Ben Affleck’s daughter sparks backlash with luxury look after climate rant

Violet Affleck, Hollywood icon Ben Affleck's daughter, has recently caught people’s attention for two very different reasons.

Ben and Jennifer's daughter turned heads in LA recently, showing off a fancy designer outfit.

It came just after she made headlines for her bold comments about climate change, which some people called a privileged rant.

The 19-year-old college student made headlines after talking about a fight with her 53-year-old mom over climate change. However, they had to stay at a fancy hotel to escape the smoky air from the big fires in Los Angeles last January.

Nepo baby Violet was spotted carrying a vintage Marc Jacobs Stella handbag while walking with her dad Ben, 52, and younger brother Samuel, 13.

The bag first came out in 2004 and sells for two to three hundred dollars resale. Violet looked just like her mom Jennifer Garner while walking with her dad Ben, worth about one hundred fifty million dollars. She kept it casual in thirty-two dollar ninety-nine pants.

However, Affleck kept it casual in a plaid shirt and jeans before the family sat down for lunch.

This happened shortly after Violet shared a story about a tense argument with her famous mom in a honest essay for Yale.