Harry, Meghan build royal-style staff structure amid launch of new venture

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, they have reorganised their personal and professional team in a way that mimics the formal hierarchy within the British Royal Family.

This structural overhaul has surfaced ahead of the Duke's anticipated commercial venture expected to launch in the coming months.

Discussing the restructure, Charlotte Griffiths, Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday, who uncovered the plans, spoke to GB News and said the new system acts as a shield of protection' around the couple.

Griffiths revealed: 'So apparently Harry has looked at the latest polls that put him down at 27 percent, and he's upset by it. A source really chose to him told me that he's realised there's nowhere to go but up.'

As part of the new developed 'faux household, Griffiths claimed that Prince Harry is is now shielded from from reading British media altogether.

'With this new structure, they actually protect him from reading the British tabloids, so they basically read on his behalf the British tabloids-they basically read them on his behalf,' she said.

'Meghan does not at all read the British tabloids, she does not engage in British media whatsoever. And she's shielded from that by this household. And the point of the new household is this kind of shield a them that protects them.'

This revamped system appears to be a strategic move as the couple prepares to reenter the public sphere with new professional and commercial projects-while attempting to limit exposure to the negative press that has followed them since their royal departure.