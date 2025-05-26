Artem Chigvintsev gives rare insight into recent outing with son

Artem Chigvintsev spends quality time with son amid child support claims by Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvntsev delighted his fans with an adorable video of latest outing with his son.

Just days before the recent video, Nikki Garcia had spilled the beans on her divorce settlement with Chigvntsev.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram, May 25, to post a couple of clips of the duo having fun in a balloon exhibit.

One particular clip showed Matteo smiling playing with several balloons smiling widely; another video was of the father-son duo lounging in a ball pit.

The Russian dancer captioned the post as: "Balloons are he’s [sic] favorite red heart emoji."

The parents of the 4-year-old are co-parenting their son and reportedly keeping his best interest as their main priority.

The 41-year-old recently weighed in on her divorce settlement with Strictly Come Dancing former contestant on May 22 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast.

Garcia revealed that their divorce and the incident that took place in 2024 are separate; the two are not linked to each other at all.

Furthermore, she also revealed that she paid her ex $200,000 as spousal support and alimony even though she didn't like it as it was her own hard-earned money' for which she had broken her 'neck'.

However, she did pay him anyway for child support to ensure that her child 'could have an equal life in both homes'.