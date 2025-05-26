Taylor Swift sends fans in frenzy with shocking update ahead of AMAs

Taylor Swift fans are thrilled to see what the popstar has planned for the award show

Taylor Swift fans received a surprise right before the American Music Awards as they thought the pop superstar had broken her social media silence.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner shocked fans when suddenly her post count on Instagram appeared as 677 instead of 676 as before, on Monday, May 26.

Several Swifties took to X and noted that they were experiencing a change in post count despite there being no new posts since the last six months.

The apparent glitch sparked a debate online leaving fans to wonder if the Anti-Hero hitmaker had scheduled a post for later, seemingly revealing a major announcement.

The theorising comes as the air is already thick with speculations about Swift revealing a big news at the AMAs.

The Eras Tour performer has been dropping clues pointing toward a big moment at the award show for a while now, starting with her website spelling down AMAs.

However, fans have only so long to wait if the Bad Blood songstress is making an appearance at the big night where she is one of the artists leading the nominations with six categories.