Lorde makes unexpected appearance at Lorde-themed fan event

Pop sensation Lorde shocked everyone by crashing at a nightclub hosting a fan event dedicated to the New Zealand musician, who is referred to as the "Queen of Alternative."

Prior to the month she is set to release her new album Virgin, the Royals hitmaker sent her Australian fans into a frenzy by making a surprise appearance at Sydney venue Mary’s Underground hosted an event dubbed What Was That: A Club Night Dedicated to Lorde.

On Sunday, May 25, Australian DJ Xeimma, who was behind the decks spinning hits by the Sober songstress, took to Instagram to share sneak peeks from the event after the two-time Grammy winner lit up the night.

"Still in disbelief. Feeling unbelievably grateful to @lorde for making this a night we’ll talk about for years," she wrote in the caption of the carousel. "It’s official - Lorde came to my party on 25 May 2025."

"After years of throwing events, this was one of the most rewarding nights of my life. Completely unmatched," the elated DJ added. "Thank you for all the love everyone!!!"

The Perfect Places singer also chimed in her comments section, praising, "You’re the coolest!!!"

Xeimma also shared a video showing Lorde joining her behind the booth and dancing along to her songs with other fans.