Rosie O'Donnell reflects on new self after weight loss, 'this is me now'

Rosie O'Donnell on weightless after Mounjaro use

Rosie O'Donnell is embracing a healthier lifestyle and sharing her transformation with fans as she settles into a new life in Ireland.

The 63-year-old comedian recently posted a photo of herself performing stand-up, celebrating the changes she’s experienced since starting a weight loss journey by using Mounjaro, a medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

"I cant believe this is me now," Rosie wrote on Instagram on May 23, alongside hashtags including "#mounjaro #weightloss #bodydismorphia."

Her latest update comes just over two years after she began using the GLP-1 medication and just months after moving to Ireland with her youngest child, Clay, 12.

Back in March, Rosie opened up more about her journey in a TikTok video.

"I've lost more weight here. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes and one of the side effects is you lose weight," she explained. The actress and mom of five, Parker, 30, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, Vivienne, 22, and Clay, shared that she’s also adjusting to her new appearance.

After a recent shopping trip in Dublin, Rosie said she was surprised by how different clothes now fit her.

"I'm one of those people who's always had a weight issue and now that I'm a size large, instead of an XL or a 2XL, I find it shocking."

She shared one more small but meaningful change for her, which was wearing pants without an elastic waistband.

"I've been wearing elastic-waist pants for a very long time," she said. "I didn't look at the size and I put them on and as we were leaving, they said what the size would be comparable to in America and I didn't really believe them."

Rosie first began documenting her health journey in late 2022 and shared side-by-side photos last February showing her progress over the year.

"One year on mounjaro #healthy #life," she captioned the post. "RED SHIRT NOW - BLUE A YEAR AGO."

As she continues to focus on her health and comedy career overseas, Rosie’s honesty and self-reflection are striking a chord with fans cheering her on.