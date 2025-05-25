Princess Eugenie gets Britain's seal of approval after Prince Andrew exit

Princess Eugenie gets Britain's seal of approval after big honour from King

Prince Andrew might not be in the good books of the royal family or the public, but his and Sarah Ferguson's daughter has won the hearts of Britons after taking on a key royal role.

The Princess of York has been announced as a mentor for the King Foundation's 35 under 35 network of changemakers.

In a video message released on King Charles' passion project's Instagram page, Eugenie was seen beaming with joy as she began a new chapter of her life.

In her video statement, the mother-of-two said, "I’m delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas The King is passionate about."

As soon as the good news was shared on social media, fans of Princess Eugenie started pouring love in the comments section.

"Great to see Princess Eugenie with the King's Foundation," one fan wrote.

Another well-wisher chimed in, "Princess Eugenie is excellent in everything she does. She exudes warmth and grace always. The royal family is blessed to have her among them. Thank you, Princess Eugenie."

"Wonderful, the right person in the right place. Princess Eugenie will represent and support the King's Foundation with dignity, she will be a great support to the King, Queen, William and Catherine as well as Sophie and Edward," another added.

It is important to note that Eugenie received special honour from his uncle King Charles amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his father, Andrew, leaving him empty-handed from royal perks.