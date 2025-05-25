Diddy’s ex-employees reveal odd lifestyle details in trial

Sean Diddy Combs can potentially get life in prison if convicted

Diddy’s ex-employees brought forth strange details about the disgraced music mogul’s lifestyle choices as they took the stand.

The 55-year-old rapper came face-to-face with ex-employees George Kaplan and David James as they testified in the trial on Thursday, May 22.

Kaplan revealed that Diddy and team used a Black Amex card to cover everything the rapper requested, from baby oil to yacht rentals and luxury villas, as reported by People Magazine.

Marc Agnifilo, the defense lawyer, asked Kaplan if these items included applesauce, to which he replied, "Mr. Combs loves applesauce, and eats it on the side or top of a lot of things.”

"Cheeseburgers?" Agnifilo inquired, to which said, "Cheeseburgers being one of them."

The Bad Boy Records founder was allegedly also a big ketchup enthusiast as James testified on Tuesday.

"Ketchup was a big item that he always needed for his food, so it was just the consistency, to create a consistent environment for wherever he was," said Diddy’s assistant.

James claimed that Diddy could not live without ketchup and had to fly with the particular brand he liked whenever he visited the U.K., because "the tomato sauce didn’t meet Combs' standards."

During the testimony, Agnifilo asked James, "Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?" He replied, "I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce."

Diddy’s trial started on May 12, and so far his ex-employees, ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and her mother, a makeup artist and rapper Kid Cudi have testified.