Joe Jonas gets candid about prioritising mental health: it’s so important’

Joe Jonas gets candid about prioritizing mental health: it’s so important’

Joe Jonas broke his silence on why he decided to seek therapy despite initially denial for the need for professional help.

While discussing his soon-to-be released album Music for People Who Believe in Love, Jonas opened up about how therapy sessions helped his mental health through the "darkest" time of his life.

During an appearance on the TalkShopLive on May 21, the Sucker singer shared his thoughts on one of his new songs, Sip Your Wine. The Camp Rock star admitted that he attended sessions via Zoom call.

While explaining how he used to be in state of denial about needing help, Jonas said that when someone used to asked him, 'Have you ever just thought about talking to somebody?' he would just brush it off.

In response, he would say that he is "great" and did not believe he needed to speak to a professional.

"Why would I need to speak to a professional?' I'm like, I talk to my friends about this. What are you talking about? I go to the gym and sweat it out. I’m fine."

However, once he started seeking professional help, the What a Man Gotta Do hitmaker realised he had "needed this for years," also adding that "it’s so important to speak to friends."

The father of two further revealed that before therapy, he had been "arguably in the darkest places in my life," but through the mental work, he began to look after himself.

He said that being a dad meant, "I got to take more care of myself so I can take care of them," referring his two daughter Willa and Daphne, whom he shares with ex Sophie Turner.

Music for People Who Believe in Love was released on May 23 and is now available to stream.