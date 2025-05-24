Kanye West sparks concern with recent cryptic post

Kanye West, music mogul who's been having back and forth X (Formerly Twitter) war against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and many other Hollywood celebrities, has once again left fans concerned with his recent post.

In a series of posts on X, the 47-year-old rapper wrote things like “I am done with antisemitism” and “God calls for peace”, leaving many wondering what exactly he meant.

West, who goes by Ye now, has caused a lot of outrage recently after making shocking comments about Hitler and putting out t-shirts with a swastika, a symbol of hate.

Now he’s asking people to forgive him and says he wants peace.

He wrote in a series of posts on X: "I am done with antisemitism.

I love all people.

"God forgive me for the pain I've caused.

"I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God.

"The earth itself is in Gods Kingdom.

"GOD CALLS FOR PEACE.

"Share peace.

"Share love."

The rapper and fashion icon Kanye West is mostly known for his unpredictable online behaviour, but this time, the message was especially unclear. However, fans quickly started talking, trying to figure out what exactly happened.