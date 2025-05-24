Billy Joel calls off tour after shocking health diagnosis

Billy Joel, legendary singer and pianist known for hits like Piano Man and Uptown Girl, sadly cancelled his upcoming tour after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

The 76-year-old music icon revealed that he was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a condition that’s been affecting his hearing, vision, and balance.

Sharing the post on Instagram, statement reads: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

However, Billy is now receiving treatment and his doctors warned him that performing right now could even make his health worse.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage,” the statement continued.

Later, Billy shared his own message to fans, expressing: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”