Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate major milestone together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share adorable throwback together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit a new milestone together as they celebrated their third anniversary together.

The 46-year-old reality star and Barker, 46, took to Instagram and shared a throwback to their wedding ceremony in Italy in 2022.

The couple, both shared carousels from their wedding day and reception from May three years ago.

The duo got married in a Santa Barbara courthouse wedding on May 15, 2022 and after a week to their California wedding, they flew to the Italian Riviera for a days long celebration.

“F--- I love this man,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in the caption of her picture series.

Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into the rare details from the celebration, including the intimate moments of the newlyweds.

“I love you more,” the rapper commented on his wife’s post.

Barker, for his part, highlighted the pair’s Italian reception. The lovebirds were spotted wearing matching white leather jackets with "Mr. Barker" and "Mrs. Barker" written on the back.

He captioned the carousel, “Married three years. Loved you forever. Here’s to always.”

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot with their loved ones by their side, including Kardashian's sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12, and Barker's son Landon, 21, daughter Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 26.