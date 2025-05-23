Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce: Major twist in the story unveiled

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are headed somewhere?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently on vacation mode, and this has ignited much more curiosity in fans about the happenings of their life.

Amid this all, rumours of their breakup had been swirling but the NFL star has squashed all rumours with a revealing insight into their relationship.

During the recent episode of podcast, New Heights that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the SuperBowl Champion talked about renting off-season his Boca Raton property of worth $20 million.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end further elaborated about the residence which the netizens perceived as a very telling sign of their cohabitation.

Travis said, "We've got chimneys and we've got furniture."

Fans are of the view that by 'we', the 35-year-old meant to refer to the Cruel Summer crooner and himself.

Furthermore, the question posed by the show's guest who is also a former NFL player Ryan Fitzpatrick hinted further that he knows of the living setup.

He asked the Grotesquerie star if he was the 'one making decisions about the house decorations'.

Travis replied in affirmation, “It was an executive decision by myself for the betterment of everyone, yes.”

Even though, the Eras Tour hitmaker's beau did not confirm anything, internet users are assuming that the pair has indeed moved in.

For the unversed, the duo had appeared in Philadelphia on Mother's Day months after the Super Bowl 2025 as the two were apparently taking a 'break' from their public appearances.