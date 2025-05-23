Pedro Pascal’s sister Lux reflects on a disturbing ‘Last of Us’ scene

Pedro Pascal’s sister Lux opened up about one of the most upsetting scene from season two of The Last of Us.

Pascal’s character Joel Miller, staying true to the storyline of the original video game, met his tragic end in season two, episode two: Through the Valley.

During conversation with Remezcla on the red carpet at the 2025 Platino Awards, Lux recalled the episode saying, "I have to say that being Pedro Pascal's sister, I knew how that episode would end. I knew what was going to happen. But even so, I saw it and I wanted to throw the iPad."

The actress added that she "burst into tears" when Joel met his untimely death. Adding, "It's not the first time he's done it to me."

The Lost 80 star went to say that this was seemingly the fourth time Pascal died on-screen, joking, "how many death has he had?"

Listing the TV series where he had died such as Game of Thrones, Equalizer 2 and The Last of Us, she said that "each is more violent than the other. Seeing my brother die that way, I didn't like it at all."

The final episode of The Last of Us season two is scheduled to air on May 25 on HBO and later available to stream on Max.