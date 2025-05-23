Jessica Biel recounts bizarre audition story for ‘The Notebook’ movie

Jessica Biel has recently revealed her bizarre audition for The Notebook movie with Ryan Gosling.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The View on May 21, The Better Sister star addressed her auditioning for the role of Allie in hit classic 2004 movie, opposite Ryan.

Jessica mentioned that the role was “the greatest option” for her career, but the audition happened while she was filming the horror movie, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 2003.

The Bleeding Heart actress noted that she was “covered in blood” during her audition with Ryan and director Nick Cassavettes.

“Ryan and the director came to my trailer, they came to us on location,” said the 43-year-old.

Jessica continued, “And we auditioned in my trailer at work. And I didn’t get it.”

Although the Accidental Love actress lost the role to Rachel McAdams, the audition stayed in her mind for quite some time.

Jessica remembered having blood on her and being in that white tank top while auditioning for The Notebook movie.

“I took my cowboy hat off, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’d love to fall in love with you. Let’s do this,’” she remembered as she laughed it off.

Jessica added, “It was very strange, very Hollywood moment.”

This isn’t the time first the actress recalled her auditioning for the cult classic. In a 2011 interview with Elle magazine, Jessica stated that she wanted this role so badly but the audition didn’t go well.

“There's a million that get away. We're gluttons for punishment. It's just rejection,” she remarked.