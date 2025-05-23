Will Wolverine appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Hugh Jackman answers the question

Hugh Jackman on Wolverine in ‘Avengers: Doomsday'

Hugh Jackman may be sharpening his wit more than his claws these days, especially when it comes to the swirling rumours about Wolverine’s future in the MCU.

The fan-favorite actor, who recently returned as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, appeared on The View and was quick to playfully dodge the question of whether he’ll pop up in Avengers: Doomsday.

“I really can’t say much, except when you say ‘appear,’ more like dominate and destroy every other character—I’m kidding,” Jackman quipped, flashing that signature charm.

He quickly added, “I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add.”

Now, whether that’s a classic Marvel-style deflection or the honest truth, well, that’s anyone’s guess.

Jackman has been slicing through screens as Wolverine since his debut in X-Men back in 2000.

Since then, he’s suited up in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, Logan, and now the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

While Jackman remains mysterious, the rest of the Avengers: Doomsday lineup is no secret—and it’s practically bursting at the seams.

Fan favorites like Robert Downey Jr. (as Doctor Doom), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) are set to return, along with Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki), among others.

There’s even a nostalgic blast from the past with the confirmed return of X-Men alums Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and James Marsden (Cyclops).

However, Halle Berry has already shot down any possibility of her reprising Storm.

As for Jackman? For now, he’s keeping it light, funny, and as non-committal as ever. Which, let’s be honest, only makes fans more suspicious—and more excited.