Dolly Parton reflects on life after death of husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton on husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton is opening her heart to fans in a way that’s both tender and true to the country legend she is. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 79-year-old icon reflected on life after losing her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean—and it’s as emotional as it is deeply human.

“Of course I miss him,” Parton shared honestly in a video released on May 21.

“I’m having to really go through a lot trying to figure out how to be without him because I was with him for so long.”

And when you’ve loved someone for nearly six decades, “figuring it out” is bound to take time, strength, and a whole lot of heart.

Still, Dolly’s signature grace shines through.

“I'm holding up, I'm doing as well as one can after 60 years, being with and loving somebody.” You can practically hear the bittersweet melody in those words.

To honour the man she met outside a laundromat in Nashville back in 1964—who later became her husband in 1966—Dolly released a special tribute song, If You Hadn’t Been There.

The lyrics speak volumes, but so does her reasoning. “When Carl did pass away, I thought, 'I gotta do something so I'm just gonna put that song out as a tribute to him,’” she said.

Even in her grief, she finds comfort in knowing Carl is at peace.

“He did suffer a lot for the last few years, and there's a part of me that's happy he's at peace and at rest. But then of course, there's that part of me that will miss him forever and long for him every day. For the rest of my life, I'm sure.”

Despite living much of her life in the public eye, Dolly’s love story with Carl was always her most private song. He stayed out of the spotlight, even as she dazzled in it.

And now, as she navigates life without him, she’s feeling the love from fans in a way that’s lifted her spirits.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to those who reached out.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of support,” she said. “With flowers and cards and phone calls”—proof that her fans really are a global family.

Carl Dean’s death was announced by Dolly on March 3 in a heartfelt Instagram post, but it’s clear his memory lives on in every note, every tear, and every tribute.