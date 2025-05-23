Harry Potter star Warwick Davis remembers Val Kilmer as leader

Legendary Harry Potter star Warwick Davis recently shared some heartfelt memories about Val Kilmer, calling him the true "leader of the army."

The two worked together and Davis said that Kilmer stood out like a shining star, leading the team with confidence and strength.

Warwick shared with Entertainment Weekly: "He's really the reason I got through the making of the film Willow.

"Because if ever I was tired, exhausted, fed up, cold, he'd say, 'Come on, keep going!' And he'd be the kind of leader of the army, keeping us going. He was a beautiful man."

Warwick is eager to share his fond memories of the 'Top Gun' actor with as many people as he can.

He said: "I always like to tell the world how great he was, because I often think the media gave the wrong impression of who he was as a person. He was a very warm, generous, kind-hearted person."

Warwick returned to his role in a 2022 Disney+ series and had hoped that Val Kilmer who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 would join him as the knight Madmartigan but Val’s poor health kept him from being involved.

Showrunner Jonathan earlier shared with Entertainment Weekly: "We started building out the first season with the intent of having him appear.

"[It wasn't clear we couldn't get him] until pretty late in the process, frankly."