Nicole Kidman opens up about motherhood amid tragic loss in life

Nicole Kidman makes surprising remarks about motherhood

Nicole Kidman recently put a spotlight on her experience as a mother for the first time in her career.

The Babygirl actress, who is mother of four – Bella, Connor, Sunday, and Faith – offered a glimpse into her personal life after being asked if she likes the kind of mother she is.

In an exclusive conversation with Allure, the 57-year-old star said, “I do, actually. Yeah. I’m very close to both my girls. I sit on their beds and discuss the most intimate things; I get to be their guide. If they want to tell me to be quiet, they can. I’m able to apologise to them. I’m able to stand up to them. I very much like the relationship we have. It’s nice to be able to say that.”

Later in the interview, the Holland actress reflected on how her life changed after the passing of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, last year.

She added, “Losing my mother changed every part of me. I spoke to her every second or third day. I’d get up, I’d walk around the block and I’d talk to her for an hour before the girls got up, before Keith got up. That was the rhythm of my day.”

Nicole shares her two older children, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. The couple parted ways in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

The Eyes Wide Shut alum later gave birth to daughters Sunday and Faith with her husband, Keith Urban.