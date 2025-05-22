Nicola Peltz chooses love over feud with sweet post

Nicola Peltz was spotted enjoying happy moments with her husband Brooklyn Beckham amid the ongoing family feud.
The 30-year-old actress has shared a gushing message about her soulmate as they enjoyed a cosy picnic date on Wednesday.
It is worth noting that the couple has been making headlines due to a dramatic rift with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, after reportedly failing to attend the footballer's 50th birthday celebrations.
Nicola appeared to brush off the ongoing drama as she shared stunning photos to her Instagram Stories from their relaxing date.
In one picture, Brooklyn could be seen enjoying Indian food while reclining on the grass.
Showing her love for husband, Nicola captioned the post: 'brooklynpeltzbeckham I love you so much baby.'
For those unfamiliar, The Mail previously revealed how tensions between the Beckhams and Nicola have escalcated , with the couple's absence from David's birthday drawing criticism.
Sources close to the family claim Nicola is being held responsible for creating drama and distancing Brooklyn from his parents.
