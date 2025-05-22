Ryan Reynolds close pal makes subtle statement amid Blake Lively's legal drama

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

Ryan Rynolds and Blake Lively are currently making headlines for latter’s ongoing legal battle.

In January, the 37-year-old filed a complaint against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and for started a smear campaign against her.

Both Lively and Baldoni are involved in a legal battle, with their representatives providing suitable evidence to weigh their cases.

American screenwriter and actor Rob McElhenney, who is also Ryan’s close friend, has a released showing support to the couple.

In conversation with Variety, Rob said that he will show as much support as he can in this ‘difficult and challenging’ time.

He added, "It’s just our way of staying connected and navigating something together. And also me giving and showing as much support as I possibly can with all the other stuff that he’s got going on, that I know is so difficult and challenging.

"We both are just trying to offer our support in any way that we can that doesn’t just simply add oxygen to the fire”, explained the Law & Order actor.

Justin has also filed a countersuit against Blake accusing her of defamation and extortion.