Tom Cruise beams with joy after cute interaction with BTS Jin’s family

Hollywood action hero Tom Cruise was overflowing with joy after sharing a wholesome moment with BTS star Jin’s family.

During the promotional tour of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the 62-year-old star managed to make a guest appearance in an episode of Jin’s variety show Run Jin.

The interaction between the two iconic stars was documented for the episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 20.

A behind-the-scenes video from the episode has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) due to an unexpected twist in which the Top Gun actor asked the Running Wild singer to call his family for a bit of chit-chat.

After the video call ended, Cruise appeared genuinely impressed by the K-pop star’s close-knit family dynamic.

"That’s fantastic. They’re all having family lunchtime," he said, complimenting the family tradition.

Fans were in total awe of the meet and greet session, flooding social media with messages of joy and envy.

One fan wrote playfully, "I’m jealous… Jin’s dream came true, Tom Cruise had fun, and Jin’s family got to meet him!"

From exchanging words with Jin’s excited mother and uncle to personally greeting his grandfather, Cruise’s heartwarming interactions melted fans’ hearts worldwide.