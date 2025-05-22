John Krasinski teases possible return to ‘The Office’ spinoff

John Krasinski weighs in on returning to the upcoming The Office spin-off series, The Paper.

The Sexiest Man Alive, who played Jim Halpert the sales representative at the Scranton branch of paper distribution company Dunder Mifflin, revealed if he is interested in making an appearance on the series.

In a conversation with the Extra, A Quite Place star said, "Done! If they ask me, I’m in."

The 45-year-old artist continued, "Listen, if Greg [Daniels] is behind it, we're all in."

Sharing his thoughts on the spin-off in general, he added, "I'm excited to see what they do with it. It's such an amazing idea."

Krasinski went on to gush about the lead actor of the series, Domhnall Gleeson, saying, "You can't get a better actor than [Gleeson] to take on the mantle. He's going to be so perfect for it."

The Paper stars Gleeson as Ned, an "eager publisher that is trying to revive" a "historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller," per the logline.

In addition with Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman and Tim Key also star.

The Paper is slated for release in September, 2025, with no specific date announced yet.