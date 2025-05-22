Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s pal shares rare glimpse into romance

Caitlin Clark gives rare update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have put up a “privacy sign” on their relationship, but Catlin Clark has insider information.

The WNBA star, 23, shed light on the lovebirds’ life in a new interview, explaining how their time away from the spotlight have been going.

When asked if the pop superstar, 35, and Kelce could be expected to appear at an Indiana Fever game this season, Clark told USA Today, “Oh gosh, I don’t know.”

She continued, “I mean, I hope so. I feel like they’re also living — they’re in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight. But I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Fever either way.”

The football player has been a longtime Swiftie and she finally met her star at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game recently. Gushing about their meeting, Clark called Swift “one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around.”

Since the NFL season ended, the Grammy winner and her beau have retreated to their private life at home, away from the public eye.

Though recently it seems the couple is ready to make a comeback as they were spotted at a Mother’s Day celebration earlier this month.