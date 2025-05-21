Hailey Bieber makes hilarious confession amid Selena Gomez rift

Hailey Bieber took a cheeky jab at the internet rumours that have followed her for years since marrying Justin Bieber.

In a new episode of Vogue’s "In the Bag" series, released Tuesday, May 20, the 28-year-old model, who welcomed her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with Justin, 31, in August 2024, appeared calm and composed as she poked fun at the persistent claims surrounding her personal life.

Rampant rumours against her suggest that she anonymously stalked and commented on her husband’s ex, Selena Gomez’s social media accounts.

While unpacking her black leather Saint Laurent bag, the Rhode founder humorously pulled out several iPhones, each fitted in her signature brand's phone cases.

"This is my phone. Very straightforward, obviously," she began before dramatically revealing more devices.

"These are a couple more that I keep on me, and I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls’ pages, making multiple accounts... you know, that kind of thing," she said with a deadpan expression, clearly mocking the wild online theories.

The sarcastic segment appeared to be a direct clapback at long-running fan speculation dating back to 2022, which accused the Lonely singer’s wife of secretly monitoring Gomez, 32, and commenting under fake profiles.

For the unversed, the rumoured tension between Hailey and Selena, rooted in their shared history with Justin, has long been amplified by fan narratives and social media sleuthing.

Despite both women publicly expressing mutual respect and attempting to shut down the drama, online chatter continues to resurface with every cryptic post or public appearance.