Chappell Roan opens up about toxic fandom: 'It's so abusive'

Chappell Roan details experience with extreme fan reactions

Chappell Roan makes shocking revelation about quitting music career if she can't defend herself.

During an exclusive interview with The Face, the former NME cover star detailed her experience with extreme fan reactions.

Sharing how it's taken a toll on her mental health, she said, “Stalking, talking shit online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public. I didn’t know it would feel this bad.”

In addition, she didn’t hesitate to compare the pressure to living with an 'abusive ex-husband.'

Roan previously took to TikTok to share unfiltered thoughts on 'weird' and 'creepy' followers, calling out what she sees as predatory behaviour masquerading as fandom.

While some fans have respected her boundaries, others have accused her of disrespecting the fans who helped make her famous.

In a recent chat with TS Madison on the Outlaws podcast, the artist revealed that obsessive fans have made her feel like a villain.

She said, “When I started to say ‘Don’t talk to me like that’… that doesn’t mean I’m a villain or I’m ungrateful for what I have. It’s like, why is this customary? It’s so… abusive.”

On professional front, Roan is currently gearing up for her outdoor shows in the UK and Ireland in August 2025.