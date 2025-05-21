Prince Harry pens emotional letter after King Charles hints at cutting ties

Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter after King Charles hints at cutting ties

Prince Harry sent a heartfelt personal letter to the UK after his father King Charles hinted at cutting ties with him.

As per BBC, Nottingham-based charity confirmed that they have received a "significant donation" from the Duke of Sussex amid the monarch's growing bond with his alleged powerful rivals.

The charitable organisation, Himmah helps people of the city by "tackling racism and poverty."

As per the sources, the charity received an "undisclosed sum" from the former working royal, which will be used to "fund 650 food parcels for vulnerable families."

Notably, Harry penned a letter to the charity, which reads, "Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade.

"The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty, and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded."

It is important to mention that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, previously donated £10,000 to the same organisation in 2020.

While lauding the efforts of the Sussexes, director of the charity, Sajid Mohammed, said, "To have been chosen by such a high-profile royal once is amazing, but to have been supported by Prince Harry too left us completely gobsmacked and hugely humbled."

Harry's message for the UK-based charity came after the King's back-to-back spottings with David Beckham after reportedly turning a deaf ear to Harry's reconciliation offer.