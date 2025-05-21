King Charles decides to visit North America after Prince Harry’s request

King Charles may be considering to take a significant decision about a crucial problem in his reign.

It was revealed that the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, are gearing up to head to their very important trip to North America, just weeks after his estranged son, Prince Harry, made a heart-breaking plea to his father.

Charles and Camilla will be arriving in Canada on Monday and will kick off the tour with a speech at the Parliament.

The trip, which has been a long-anticipated one, will be bringing the King in close vicinity to the Duke of Sussex, who had called for a reconciliation with the royal family just hours after he lost his security bid against the UK Home Office.

In the BBC interview, despite calling the decision an “institutional stitch-up”, Harry said that he doesn’t know how long his father has.

“Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has,” he said referencing his father’s cancer diagnosis. “He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Buckingham Palace had released a statement claiming that all issues were “examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

Meanwhile, there has been chatter about Charles’s reign as his feud with son is reflecting badly on the monarchy.

In a report by New York Times, royal experts are urging the monarch to reconsider his relationship with Harry as it is “undercutting the messages of tolerance and inclusiveness that he has long championed”.